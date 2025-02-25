WealthShield Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

WealthShield Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,923 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC owned 0.15% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 11,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 43,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 29,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC now owns 66,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 6,145 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:PCEF opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.47. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a twelve month low of $17.76 and a twelve month high of $19.95. The stock has a market cap of $778.25 million, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.61.

About Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

