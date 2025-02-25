WealthShield Partners LLC Purchases 574 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $92.00 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.50.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

