WealthShield Partners LLC Has $973,000 Stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

WealthShield Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PHB. Capital & Planning LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 29,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $642,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PHB stock opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.31. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $18.65.

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

