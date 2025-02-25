Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Purchased by Brown Financial Advisors

Brown Financial Advisors raised its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the quarter. Brown Financial Advisors’ holdings in Waste Connections were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in Waste Connections by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 9.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,227,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 5.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Waste Connections by 12.6% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 50,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Waste Connections from $196.00 to $192.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Waste Connections from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of WCN stock opened at $187.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a PE ratio of 78.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.09. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.34 and a 52 week high of $194.83.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.04). Waste Connections had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 15.54%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.72%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

