W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

WRB has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.36.

Shares of WRB opened at $62.34 on Friday. W. R. Berkley has a 12-month low of $50.73 and a 12-month high of $65.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.67.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.18. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 12.88%. Analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 7.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pullen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 22,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Aurdan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,534,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 161,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after purchasing an additional 59,694 shares in the last quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,081,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

