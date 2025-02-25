VSE (VSEC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share and revenue of $289.97 million for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
VSE Price Performance
Shares of VSEC opened at $98.03 on Tuesday. VSE has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $123.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.89 and a 200 day moving average of $99.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.61.
VSE Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.41%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About VSE
VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than VSE
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Rivian’s Rough Patch: Is the Dip a Doorway to Long-Term Gains?
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Institutions Signal Opportunty to Buy High-Yield Kraft-Heinz
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Explosive Tech Stocks Breaking Out Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.