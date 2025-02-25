Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA) Receives $4.06 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.06.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VZLA shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Vizsla Silver in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Vizsla Silver from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Vizsla Silver in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Vizsla Silver alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VZLA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vizsla Silver Trading Down 3.8 %

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Vizsla Silver by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 56,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 9,102 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Vizsla Silver by 29.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 52,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 11,728 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Vizsla Silver in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vizsla Silver in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vizsla Silver in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZLA opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. Vizsla Silver has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $2.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $573.24 million, a P/E ratio of -200.00 and a beta of 0.90.

About Vizsla Silver

(Get Free Report

Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vizsla Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vizsla Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.