Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA) Receives $4.06 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.06.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VZLA shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Vizsla Silver in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Vizsla Silver from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Vizsla Silver in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.
NYSE:VZLA opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. Vizsla Silver has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $2.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $573.24 million, a P/E ratio of -200.00 and a beta of 0.90.
Vizsla Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, and development of precious and base metal assets. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Panuco Project covering an area of 7,189.5 hectares located in located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Vizsla Resources Corp.
