Vita Life Sciences Limited (ASX:VLS) Declares Final Dividend of $0.07

Vita Life Sciences Limited (ASX:VLS – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Thursday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This is an increase from Vita Life Sciences’s previous final dividend of $0.06.
Vita Life Sciences Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $107.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
About Vita Life Sciences
