Vita Life Sciences Limited (ASX:VLS) Declares Final Dividend of $0.07

Vita Life Sciences Limited (ASX:VLS – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Thursday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This is an increase from Vita Life Sciences’s previous final dividend of $0.06.

The stock has a market cap of $107.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

About Vita Life Sciences

Vita Life Sciences Limited, a healthcare company, engages in formulating, packaging, distributing, and selling vitamins and supplements in Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and China. The company also offers various minerals, herbs, and superfoods. In addition, it provides products for therapeutic areas, such as nervous system; nutritionals; urinary health; weight management; immunity; skin, hair, and nails; liver and digestion; fertility, pregnancy, and postpartum; blood sugar management; cardiovascular health; pain and inflammation; men, women, and children's health; antioxidants; bones, joints, and muscles; and eye health.

