Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Shares Down 3.2% – Time to Sell?

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $84.69 and last traded at $88.12. 5,750,432 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 10,238,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRT. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Vertiv from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vertiv from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.57.

Vertiv Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 70.74, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.20 and its 200 day moving average is $110.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vertiv

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,219,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,076,000 after acquiring an additional 13,559 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,403,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its stake in Vertiv by 112.5% in the third quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

