Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Sold by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,219,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vertiv by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,076,000 after buying an additional 13,559 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Vertiv by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,403,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its position in Vertiv by 112.5% during the third quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRT stock opened at $90.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $62.40 and a 1-year high of $155.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.18. The firm has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.06, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRT. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Vertiv from $142.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Vertiv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.57.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

