Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Veris Residential had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. Veris Residential updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.610-0.630 EPS.
Veris Residential Stock Performance
Shares of VRE stock opened at $16.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Veris Residential has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $18.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.27.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
VRE has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Veris Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Veris Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.
About Veris Residential
Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today’s residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.
