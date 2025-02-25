Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Verint Systems from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Verint Systems stock opened at $24.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.20. Verint Systems has a 52 week low of $21.27 and a 52 week high of $38.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 16,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $446,732.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,017,601.28. This trade represents a 18.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 12,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $376,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,257.25. This trade represents a 9.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Verint Systems by 142.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 97,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 57,465 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $768,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verint Systems by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,571 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Verint Systems by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 516,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,176,000 after purchasing an additional 197,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

