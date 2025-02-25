Veren (NYSE:VRN) & Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL) Financial Review

Veren (NYSE:VRN – Get Free Report) and Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Veren and Pacific Coast Oil Trust”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veren $4.30 billion 0.71 $422.48 million $1.40 3.54 Pacific Coast Oil Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Veren has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Coast Oil Trust.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veren 0 0 2 1 3.33 Pacific Coast Oil Trust 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Veren and Pacific Coast Oil Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Veren currently has a consensus target price of $12.67, suggesting a potential upside of 155.63%. Given Veren’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Veren is more favorable than Pacific Coast Oil Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.4% of Veren shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Veren shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Veren and Pacific Coast Oil Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veren 26.93% 12.23% 6.80% Pacific Coast Oil Trust N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Veren has a beta of 2.1, meaning that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Coast Oil Trust has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Veren beats Pacific Coast Oil Trust on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veren

Veren Inc. explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota. The company was formerly known as Crescent Point Energy Corp. and changed its name to Veren Inc. in May 2024. Veren Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Pacific Coast Oil Trust

Pacific Coast Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits and royalty interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in California. Its properties include Orcutt properties located in the Santa Maria Basin; and West Pico, East Coyote, and Sawtelle properties located in the Los Angeles Basin of California. Pacific Coast Oil Trust was founded in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

