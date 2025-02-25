Vela Technologies (LON:VELA) Stock Price Down 16.7% – What’s Next?

Vela Technologies PLC (LON:VELA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 16.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00). 226,413 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 35,188,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).

Vela Technologies Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 45.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.58. The company has a market cap of £948,500.00, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.01.

Vela Technologies Company Profile

Vela Technologies PLC is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage. The firm focuses on pre-IPO technology investments and also invests in hi-tech engineering solutions. It invests in small and medium sized companies based in Europe and United Kingdom. The firm seeks for non-controlling stakes in its portfolio companies.

