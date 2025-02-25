Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$10.55 and last traded at C$10.75, with a volume of 8468 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$10.55.

VCM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Accountability Research dropped their target price on shares of Vecima Networks from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Vecima Networks from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cormark downgraded shares of Vecima Networks from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$23.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94. The stock has a market cap of C$255.83 million, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Vecima Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.68%.

In related news, Senior Officer Clay Mccreery sold 1,600 shares of Vecima Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.40, for a total transaction of C$27,840.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,500 shares of company stock worth $68,353. 57.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

