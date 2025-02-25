Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Sells 110 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,163 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.7% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $70,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 155.0% in the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 102 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $461.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $518.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $559.70. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $436.38 and a 52-week high of $630.73. The company has a market capitalization of $424.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $100.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.60 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

In related news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $511.57 per share, for a total transaction of $511,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,065. This represents a 28.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $605.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $694.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $629.32.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

