Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Sells 1,000 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL reduced its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,218 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Planning Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.32.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $161.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $149.43 and a 12-month high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.54, for a total transaction of $484,620.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,879,598.12. This trade represents a 5.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $130,073.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 461 shares in the company, valued at $80,596.63. This trade represents a 61.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,708 shares of company stock valued at $7,713,734 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

