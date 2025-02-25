Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Purchases 4,792 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 347,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned 0.17% of DTE Energy worth $41,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 4.0% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 3,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $492,457.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,571.56. This represents a 35.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 1,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total transaction of $131,738.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,535.04. This represents a 22.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on DTE. Barclays lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

DTE Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $132.33 on Tuesday. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $103.06 and a 1 year high of $133.45. The company has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.50.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 12.42%. Analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

