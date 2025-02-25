Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Purchases 15,507 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,112,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,507 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL owned about 0.19% of FirstEnergy worth $44,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FE. Balanced Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 16,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 59.1% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $42.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $36.01 and a 52 week high of $44.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.95 and its 200 day moving average is $41.77. The company has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 109.68%.

FE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.27.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

