Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $17,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 73,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,958,000 after purchasing an additional 33,861 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of RSP stock opened at $179.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.65. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $158.83 and a 12 month high of $188.16.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.