Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Decreases Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL decreased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter worth $20,227,000. Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 71.5% in the third quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 140,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,552,000 after buying an additional 58,511 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 21.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 139,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,500,000 after buying an additional 24,881 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 57.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 40,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 14,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth $1,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MKC. TD Cowen raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $81.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.46. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $66.88 and a fifty-two week high of $85.49.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 14.89%. Equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 28,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total transaction of $2,163,926.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,177 shares in the company, valued at $475,814.31. The trade was a 81.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

