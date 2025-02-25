Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $5,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 102.8% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $121.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $104.64 and a 1 year high of $123.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.17.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

