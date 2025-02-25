Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Purchased by TruNorth Capital Management LLC

TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 46.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,341,000 after purchasing an additional 36,005 shares during the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 116,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,724,000 after buying an additional 15,834 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Genesis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,193,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT opened at $121.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.17. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $104.64 and a 52 week high of $123.98.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

