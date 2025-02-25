Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $6,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 16,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $72.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.09 and its 200 day moving average is $73.28. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $75.67.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2348 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

