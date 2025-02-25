Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Synergy Financial Group LTD

Synergy Financial Group LTD lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 198.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.1% of Synergy Financial Group LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Synergy Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $549.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $550.10 and a 200-day moving average of $536.92. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $453.90 and a 12 month high of $563.92. The company has a market cap of $497.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.