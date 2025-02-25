Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC

Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $51,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $549.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $497.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $453.90 and a 12-month high of $563.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $550.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $536.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.