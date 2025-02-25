Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Boosted by Coyle Financial Counsel LLC

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nova R Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 241.9% in the 4th quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,507,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,758,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VOO opened at $549.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $550.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $536.92. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $453.90 and a twelve month high of $563.92. The company has a market cap of $497.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

