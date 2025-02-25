Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) is Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Schoolcraft Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 4.0% of Schoolcraft Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Schoolcraft Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $19,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 24,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $92.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.50. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $78.27 and a 1-year high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

