Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Sold by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYMI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 34,002.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,744,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,250 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,191,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,447,000 after buying an additional 388,388 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7,680.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 370,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,195,000 after acquiring an additional 365,643 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,005,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 59.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 471,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,624,000 after acquiring an additional 176,592 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYMI opened at $72.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.71. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $65.43 and a one year high of $74.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.9647 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.