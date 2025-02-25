Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Rothschild Investment LLC

Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 101.2% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,097,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,664,000 after acquiring an additional 552,003 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 696,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,863,000 after purchasing an additional 437,527 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18,516.9% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 399,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,242,000 after purchasing an additional 397,558 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13,081.4% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 389,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,664,000 after purchasing an additional 386,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,349,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $133.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.38. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $114.37 and a 1-year high of $135.10.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

