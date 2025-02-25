Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Bought by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 77.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VHT. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VHT stock opened at $270.28 on Tuesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $250.07 and a 1 year high of $289.14. The stock has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $262.54 and its 200-day moving average is $271.74.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.