Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Boosted by Weinberger Asset Management Inc

Weinberger Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 3.0% of Weinberger Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Weinberger Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $330,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Marmo Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $20,984,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $506,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $411.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $321.29 and a 1 year high of $429.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $418.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $399.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.