Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Holdings Lowered by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,764 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises about 1.4% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $4,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Syntax Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $69.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.51. The company has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $62.58 and a 1 year high of $72.08.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.