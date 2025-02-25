VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Shares Sold by Avalon Capital Management

Avalon Capital Management lowered its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Avalon Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Avalon Capital Management’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $6,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOAT. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,768,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 178,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,954 shares during the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 367,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,045,000 after purchasing an additional 15,140 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

BATS:MOAT opened at $92.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.57 and its 200 day moving average is $94.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.03.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Announces Dividend

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.