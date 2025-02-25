VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:HODL) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:HODL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.60, but opened at $25.19. VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF shares last traded at $24.73, with a volume of 235,783 shares trading hands.

VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.08.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

About VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF

The VanEck Bitcoin Trust (HODL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MarketVector Bitcoin Benchmark Rate index. The fund provides passive exposure to the price of Bitcoin through the purchase of shares, allowing investors to track the performance of Bitcoin without directly owning and managing the digital currency.

