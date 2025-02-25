US Foods (USFD) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for US Foods (NYSE: USFD):

2/18/2025 – US Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $77.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/14/2025 – US Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $82.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/14/2025 – US Foods had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $77.00 to $83.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2025 – US Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $78.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2025 – US Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $82.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/16/2025 – US Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $74.00 to $78.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

US Foods Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE USFD traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, reaching $70.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,176,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,956. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.97. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $49.65 and a 1 year high of $73.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.30%. On average, analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at US Foods

Institutional Trading of US Foods

In other US Foods news, Director David W. Bullock bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.06 per share, for a total transaction of $284,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $319,770. This trade represents a 800.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in US Foods by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of US Foods by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in US Foods by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

