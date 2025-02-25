Upland Software (UPLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share and revenue of $67.84 million for the quarter.

Upland Software Stock Down 3.7 %

Upland Software stock opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.27. Upland Software has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $5.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.05, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upland Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal.

