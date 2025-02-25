Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Issues Earnings Results

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16, Zacks reports. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 4.82%.
Universal Insurance Stock Up 3.7 %
Shares of Universal Insurance stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.55. 222,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,417. The stock has a market cap of $581.14 million, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Universal Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.39.
Universal Insurance Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Universal Insurance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is presently 26.02%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Analysis on Universal Insurance
Insider Activity at Universal Insurance
In related news, Director Jon Springer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total transaction of $515,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 383,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,905,993.64. The trade was a 6.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $1,025,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 985,320 shares in the company, valued at $20,208,913.20. This represents a 4.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Universal Insurance Company Profile
Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Universal Insurance
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Nebius Slides Post-Earnings: A Long-Term Buy Opportunity?
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- NVIDIA Stock: A Market Barometer in Tech’s Turbulent Times
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Palantir Stock Nears Bear Market Territory – Why and What’s Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.