United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) is Todd Asset Management LLC’s Largest Position

Todd Asset Management LLC cut its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,102 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,444 shares during the period. United Rentals makes up approximately 1.8% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.17% of United Rentals worth $76,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 11.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,464,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 1,067.5% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 59,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,486,000 after purchasing an additional 54,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 196.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals Stock Performance

United Rentals stock opened at $629.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.48 and a 12-month high of $896.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $728.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $770.29.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 34.21%. On average, research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 18.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $985.00 to $835.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $658.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 target price (down previously from $963.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $1,004.00 to $974.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $840.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $829.00.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

