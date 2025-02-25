United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,919 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.36% of United Parks & Resorts worth $11,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRKS. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parks & Resorts during the third quarter worth $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of United Parks & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in United Parks & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in United Parks & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in United Parks & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000.

Several analysts have recently commented on PRKS shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on United Parks & Resorts from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Mizuho restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of United Parks & Resorts in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.60.

Shares of NYSE:PRKS opened at $55.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.29. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.72 and a 52 week high of $60.83. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.99.

In other United Parks & Resorts news, insider Christopher L. Finazzo sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $723,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,366,257.18. This trade represents a 8.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parks & Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

