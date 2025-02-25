Unite Group (LON:UTG) Posts Earnings Results

Unite Group (LON:UTG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 46.60 ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Unite Group had a net margin of 79.68% and a return on equity of 6.45%.
Unite Group Price Performance
Shares of LON:UTG opened at GBX 860 ($10.85) on Tuesday. Unite Group has a 12 month low of GBX 780.50 ($9.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,003 ($12.66). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 830.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 884.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
Unite Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Unite Group
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- February’s Top 3 Stock Upgrades: What Investors Need to Know
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 2 Safe-Haven Stocks Shielded From Import Tariffs
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Nebius Group: A Strategic Entry Point for Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Unite Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unite Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.