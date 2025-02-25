Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Mengis Capital Management Inc.

Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,850 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 12,056 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. now owns 20,756 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 622,803 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $142,024,000 after purchasing an additional 76,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 229,150 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $52,255,000 after purchasing an additional 15,350 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $1,636,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,319 shares in the company, valued at $6,632,388. This trade represents a 19.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 64,960 shares in the company, valued at $16,240,000. This represents a 10.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $242.39 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $218.55 and a twelve month high of $258.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNP. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective (up from $265.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.40.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

