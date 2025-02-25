Union Jack Oil’s (UJO) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Digital Look reports.

Shares of Union Jack Oil stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 12.25 ($0.15). The company had a trading volume of 375,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,320. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 12.39. Union Jack Oil has a twelve month low of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 28 ($0.35). The company has a market cap of £13.62 million, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.77.

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the Wilzetta, West Newton, Wressle Discovery, Broughton North, Biscathorpe, Keddington Oilfield Louth, North Somercotes, Fiskerton Oilfield, North Kelsey, Dukes Wood, Kirklington, Widmerpool Gulf, Laughton, and Humber Basin projects.

