Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 973,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,716,000 after purchasing an additional 69,091 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 305,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 287,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,970,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 256,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,343,000 after buying an additional 30,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 156,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,813,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

ITA opened at $149.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.