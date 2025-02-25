Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,153,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,727,000 after buying an additional 134,748 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 991,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,396,000 after buying an additional 49,532 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 655,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,919,000 after buying an additional 157,825 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the third quarter worth $17,778,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 163.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 271,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,608,000 after buying an additional 168,341 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA EWT opened at $52.57 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12-month low of $45.06 and a 12-month high of $57.69.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

