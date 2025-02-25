Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Invests $375,000 in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IXJ. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,183,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,832,000 after buying an additional 338,690 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 16,654.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 49,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after buying an additional 48,965 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,418,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,766,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 86,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,472,000 after buying an additional 27,221 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Price Performance

IXJ stock opened at $92.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.56. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $85.21 and a 1 year high of $101.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.33.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

