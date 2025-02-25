Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Invests $280,000 in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1,673.3% in the third quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 101.8% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on GEHC. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

GEHC stock opened at $90.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.51 and a 12 month high of $94.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.26 and its 200 day moving average is $85.96.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

