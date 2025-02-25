Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Acquires New Stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 58,680 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 116,323,261 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,078,330,000 after buying an additional 44,610,091 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,267,312 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $124,276,000 after buying an additional 642,007 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,612,585 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $90,022,000 after buying an additional 70,376 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,094,622 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $66,509,000 after buying an additional 480,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,846,119 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,495,000 after buying an additional 795,607 shares in the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. CIBC increased their price target on Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

NYSE KGC opened at $11.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Kinross Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $12.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.94.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 18.43%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.