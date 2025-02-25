Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.280-0.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Argus lowered shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Under Armour from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.09.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -24.82 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.51. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $11.89.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Under Armour will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $272,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 494,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,492,368.90. This trade represents a 5.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

