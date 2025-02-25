UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Bought by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 628.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of UGI by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,418,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786,878 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UGI by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,762,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,938 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UGI by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,503,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,630,000 after purchasing an additional 808,113 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of UGI by 2,050.9% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,375,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of UGI by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,507,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,712,000 after purchasing an additional 774,770 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UGI alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

UGI Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE UGI opened at $33.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.21. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $33.58.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. UGI had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 15.19%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UGI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.06%.

About UGI

(Free Report)

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.